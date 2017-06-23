Jehovah's Witness Convention Comes to Temple University

Conventions aren’t new to Philadelphia, but for the next four weeks, there will be some different faces making their way around Temple University.

Starting today, the 2017 Regional Convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses will be take over Temple University’s Liacouras Center for the next four weekends.

The convention is expected to draw nearly 25,000 people of the faith, from around the region, for the three-day convention. The gathering will feature speeches, prayers, Biblical recitations, and multi-media presentations.

While the convention is free to the attendees, the convention’s pamphlet asks that those who attend make contributions to the faith’s governing body.

Other Jehovah’s Witness conventions will be put on around the country at the same time, and will be geared towards the theme “Don’t Give Up.”

Philadelphia’s conventions will take place Friday through Sunday on the following weekends:

June 23-25

June 30- July 2

July 7- July 9

July 14- July 16

<b> What are the Jehovah’s Witnesses Teachings? </b>

- Jehovah’s Witnesses root their faith directly in Biblical text and ignore human interpretations. Therefore, they do not celebrate traidfitonally Christian holidays like Easter and Christmas.

- Opposed to traditional Christianity, they view God as the only higher power. While they believe Jesus is the son of God, they reject him and the Holy Spirit as equals.

- The Jehovah’s Witnesses do not believe in purgatory, and also believe that after one dies, one's existence completely stops, with the possibility of being resurrected by God.

- Best know from going door to door in a neighborhood near you, the Jehovah’s Witnesses stop at houses to preach their beliefs to “make disciples of people of all the nations.”







