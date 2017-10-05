Philly-Original 'Jawn' Being Considered As Official Dictionary Word: Merriam-Webster - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Philly-Original 'Jawn' Being Considered As Official Dictionary Word: Merriam-Webster

By Megan Holmes

    "Jawn" could be official. NBC10's Tracy Davidson and Vai Sikahema explain how a dictionary is looking into it. (Published 2 hours ago)

    Philadelphia, "youse" should listen to this "jawn."

    Merriam-Webster announced Wednesday on Twitter that Philly's own beloved slang term "jawn" could be the dictionary's next new word: "Philly, this jawn's for you wrote, the dictionary wrote.


    "Jawn" has been added into Merriam-Webster’s "Words We’re Watching" list, which means the team at Merriam-Webster is seeing the word used more and more. 

    But the word, which can describe "anything and everything," according to Urban Dictionary, has not yet met Merriam-Webster’s criteria for entry into the dictionary.

    "Jawn" is a noun can be singular or plural. It can refer to an item, a situation or even a person.

    Can "youse"think of any other Philly slang that should be added to the dictionary with "jawn?" Or should these Philly words stay strictly local?

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 28 minutes ago
