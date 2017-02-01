Large Delaware Prison Put on Lockdown

Authorities issued a lockdown for a Delaware prison housing about 2,500 prisoners -- including some of the states most violent -- midday Wednesday.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the lockdown at the Level 5 James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna.

A large amount of emergency responders could be seen rushing to the prison midday.

The prison, which dates back to 1971, houses minimum, medium and maximum security prisoners as well as the state's death row inmates, says the state Bureau of Prisons.

