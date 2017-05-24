A car struck a person walking along Interstate 95 causing major traffic troubles for morning commuters on the busy highway.

The person was struck in the northbound lanes approaching the Bridge Street/Harbison Avenue Exit in Philadelphia's Bridesburg neighborhood around 8:20 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police said.

The victim’s condition wasn’t immediately released.

First responders blocked off three lanes of the roadway (only one got by) as police investigated.

It was unclear why the person was walking along the interstate.