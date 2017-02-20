And You Think Philadelphia's Traffic Is the Worst

Philly's clogged roads are not even near the top of a new study analyzing the worst cities for sitting in traffic.

It might not seem like it to regular drivers of the Schuylkill Expressway but Philadelphia is nowhere near the worst city when it comes to time wasted sitting in traffic even if the Schuylkill is one of the worst roads, a new traffic study found.

Philadelphia ranked 51st out of 1,064 cities examined in transportation analytics firm Inrix's 2016 Global Traffic Scorecard's most congested cities. Philadelphia placed 51st on the Traffic Scorecard -- up from 71st last year) and 93rd on Inrix's list of city congestion – up from 145th last year – as drivers spent almost 38 hours in rush hour congestion last year.

Los Angles, California, where drivers spent 104 hours stuck in rush hour traffic, topped the list with Moscow, Russia and New York, New York rounding out the list.

Philly might not make the top of the congestion list but the Schuylkill Expressway (Interstate 76) from Exit 332 (West Conshohocken) to Exit 343 (Spring Garden Street) is the ninth worst stretch of highway in America, featuring 58 total hours of delays for drivers during the evening rush.

Feel free to complain about your least favorite area roadway in the comments section below.