A school bus rear-ended a NJ Transit bus in East Brunswick Monday morning, injuring a child on the school bus and four passengers on the NJ Transit bus, officials say.

The NJ Transit commuter bus was stopped on Route 18 near Eggers Street, picking up passengers just before 9 a.m., when the Kensington Company school bus hit it, East Brunswick police say.

A child on the school bus suffered a broken leg and cuts as a result of the crash, police said. Four passengers on the NJ Transit bus were treated for minor injuries and pain.

Police are investigating. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact police at 732-390-6969.