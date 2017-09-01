Independent Reviewers Releasing Report on Deadly Delaware Prison Riot - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Independent Reviewers Releasing Report on Deadly Delaware Prison Riot

By Associated Press

    Following a deadly hostage situation inside Delaware's largest prison, questions are being raised about proper staffing. NBC10's Keith Jones reports.

    (Published Friday, June 2, 2017)

    An independent review team is releasing its final report Friday morning on a deadly inmate uprising and hostage-taking at Delaware's maximum-security prison.

    The report was ordered by Gov. John Carney after inmates seized a building at Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna in February and took several prison workers hostage, setting off a standoff lasting nearly 20 hours.

    Correctional officer Steven Floyd was killed before authorities used a backhoe to breach a wall and rescue a female counselor. Two other guards who were taken hostage had been released earlier after being tormented and beaten by inmates.

    In a preliminary report released in June, the independent reviewers described the Vaughn facility as dangerously overcrowded, critically understaffed, and poorly run and managed.

    Check back at 9 a.m. when the report is released by Delaware officials.

