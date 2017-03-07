Free Pancakes! IHOP Celebrates National Pancake Day | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Free Pancakes! IHOP Celebrates National Pancake Day

Enjoy a free short stack of pancakes and help a good cause

    Grab your fork and knife!

    Tuesday is National Pancake Day at IHOP. Diners can enjoy a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at participating locations. In exchange, customers will be asked to consider making a donation to the Children's Miracle Network.

    Since 2006, IHOP has raised over $24 million for community charities. This year's goal is to raise $3.5 million, according to the IHOP website.

    Check here to look up the closest IHOP.

