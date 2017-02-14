Dozens of immigration activists converged on ICE headquarters in Philadelphia after two people were taken into custody.

The unidentified man and woman were taken by officials to Philadelphia’s ICE headquarters at 16th and Callowhill streets Tuesday. Members of the New Sanctuary Movement of Philadelphia, an interfaith immigrant justice organization, alerted local activists who gathered outside the building for a demonstration.

NBC10 reached out to ICE officials for a statement on the detainment. A spokesperson for ICE said the incident was “business as usual” and there wasn't an uptick in local detainments. The spokesperson did not reveal the identities of the two people nor why they were taken into custody.

Mayor Jim Kenney retweeted a message from the city stating they were working to find out how many people were impacted by increased ICE enforcements.