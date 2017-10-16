All southbound lanes are closed on I-495 in Wilmington, Delaware after a crash involving a tree-trimming truck and a tractor trailer.
The crash occurred Monday afternoon in the southbound lanes of I-495 at the Exit 141 off-ramp. The driver of at least one of the vehicles was injured and hazmat crews were also called to the scene due to a fuel spill. Officials have not yet revealed the driver's condition.
All southbound lanes are closed at the scene of the crash.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
Published 51 minutes ago