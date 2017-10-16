All southbound lanes are closed on I-495 in Wilmington, Delaware after a crash involving a tree-trimming truck and a tractor trailer.

The crash occurred Monday afternoon in the southbound lanes of I-495 at the Exit 141 off-ramp. The driver of at least one of the vehicles was injured and hazmat crews were also called to the scene due to a fuel spill. Officials have not yet revealed the driver's condition.



All southbound lanes are closed at the scene of the crash.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

