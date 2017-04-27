Orange Juice Spills Onto I-295 in South Jersey | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Orange Juice Spills Onto I-295 in South Jersey

By Dan Stamm

    SkyForce10

    A tractor-trailer spilled its load of orange juice onto a busy South Jersey highway leaving traffic impacted for hours.

    The big rig crashed on the Interstate 295 ramp to continue onto I-295 north in Bellmawr, Camden County around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

    It took crews hour to clean up the mess as the roadway remained closed as of 6 a.m. Thursday.

    Expect traffic trouble in the area. Drivers can still continue onto I-76 westbound but any traffic trying to head onto I-295 north was forced onto the 42 Freeway, reported NBC10 First Alert Traffic Reporter Jessica Boyington.

    No one was hurt.

