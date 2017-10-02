At 3 p.m. Monday, Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Dennis Wilson will speak about the department is doing to be prepared in the event of an active shooter.



Flags throughout the nation and region were lowered to half-staff Monday to honor the more than 50 lives lost in Sunday’s Las Vegas massacre.

“Philadelphia grieves with Las Vegas this morning,” Mayor Jim Kenney tweeted. “It’s an unspeakable tragedy for the hundreds of families impacted and for our nation.”

Meanwhile, council president Darrell L. Clarke, who represents Philadelphia’s 5th District, said Sunday’s shooting is an opportunity for the nation to have a bigger conversation about gun regulations.

“Like millions of Americans today, I am both heartbroken and angry,” he said. “I’m angry that the wealthiest and most powerful nation in the world cannot muster the political will to regulate the manufacture, sale and trafficking of deadly weapons.”

In June, Philadelphia City Council convened a committee on the prevention of gun violence, which will continue to hold hearings on programs and policies, identifying local and national best practices and engaging community leaders.

More than 800 residents in the city have been the victims or witnesses to shootings in 2017, Clarke said.