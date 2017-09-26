A woman watching after a South Jersey home was found dead in a case of homicide.

Someone found 26-year-old Shawneeq Carter dead inside a home along Hopkins Street in Woodbury Saturday night, the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday.

The county coroner determined Carter, who hailed from Camden, was beaten to death.

Carter was house-sitting the home with a front porch and trees out front for a resident who wasn’t in the Woodbury area at the time of the discovery, prosecutors said.

Investigators asked anyone with information to call prosecutor’s office Detective Warren Rivell at 856-384-5625 or Woodbury police Det. Carl Villone at 856-845-0065.