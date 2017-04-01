A man is recovering after a Southwest Philadelphia home collapsed early Saturday morning.

Officials say the 59-year-old man is homeless and was squatting in an abandoned house on the 6100 block of Yocum Street shortly before 3 a.m. when the home suddenly collapsed. Residents in the area were woken up by the man’s screams and the sound of crumbling bricks.

“I woke up with all the firetrucks and I was like, ‘What’s going on?’” said Joann Kelly, who lives nearby.

First responders managed to rescue the man. He was taken to the hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Neighbors told NBC10 construction work had recently been done in the area where the house collapsed.

“Two abandoned houses next to it that caught on fire two years ago,” Kelly said. “People never took care of the house.”