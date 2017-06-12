House Explodes in Fiery Blast; 1 Hurt: NJ Mayor | NBC 10 Philadelphia
EXCLUSIVE: 
From Judgment to Prevention: Religion Evol...
logo_philly_2x

House Explodes in Fiery Blast; 1 Hurt: NJ Mayor

Gas was suspected as the cause of the explosion

By Andrew Siff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A house exploded in Piscataway, New Jersey. Andrew Siff reports.

    (Published 42 minutes ago)

    A house exploded early Sunday in Piscataway and the homeowner was burned, but survived the fiery blast, witnesses said. 

    The house on Hopkinson Avenue was completely leveled. The burned-out shell of a car could be seen amid the smoldering remains. 

    Mayor Brian Wahler said gas appears to be the cause, citing "the size of the explosion - the house was blown off its foundation. And there's literally nothing left of the house."

    The homeowner, who is a municipal worker for a nearby town, was blown outside of the house by the force of the blast, officials said. 

    He was critically injured with second-degree burns, firefighters say. 

    "I ran out and I saw my neighbor, Jim, falling out of the debris with flames all around him," David Pirozzi said. 

    The victim quickly moved a truck away from the flames, then collapsed on the lawn, Pirozzi said. Neighbors moved him onto another lawn farther from the flames. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    @FlowWithTheGo81 / Twitter

    "It sounded like thunder, it woke me up out of a dead sleep," said another neighbor, John Orlitta. He said the explosion was so loud that it set off car alarms. 


    Published 41 minutes ago | Updated 34 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices