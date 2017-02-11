Watch: Hot Air Balloon Lands in Front of Man's Home

A New Hope, Pennsylvania man received an unexpected visitor outside his home Saturday afternoon. Craig Forchetti recorded as a hot air balloon landed in front of his house on Ridge Road around 4:30 p.m.

Forchetti says he lives near farmland and hot air balloons often fly over his home.

The incident was not an emergency landing, according to the hot air balloon pilot. He told NBC10 he chose to land in the area in order to avoid more muddy spots. The pilot also shared with NBC10 photos he took while in the air.

Hot Air Balloon Aerials in New Hope