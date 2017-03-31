No foolin'! Honeygrow locations across the Philadelphia region are using this weekend’s profits to give back to animals in need.

Promoting their Giving Local initiative, Honeygrow restaurants in the area are donating 20% of sales this Saturday, April 1st, to the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PSPCA). Patrons have to mention the Giving Local initiative or show the flyer for their meal to count towards a donation.

The PSPCA is celebrating its 150th year of preventing animal cruelty and protecting animals across the state.

The promotion will be running at the following Honeygrow Locations: Center City, Bala Cynwyd, UPenn, Temple, Radnor and King of Prussia.