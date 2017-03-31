Clear The Shelters: Honeygrow Profits on Saturday Will Be Donated Local Animal Shelters | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Clear The Shelters: Honeygrow Profits on Saturday Will Be Donated Local Animal Shelters

Patrons have to mention the Giving Local initiative for their meal to count towards the PSPCA.

By Daniel Ray

    No foolin'! Honeygrow locations across the Philadelphia region are using this weekend’s profits to give back to animals in need.

    Promoting their Giving Local initiative, Honeygrow restaurants in the area are donating 20% of sales this Saturday, April 1st, to the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PSPCA). Patrons have to mention the Giving Local initiative or show the flyer for their meal to count towards a donation.

    The PSPCA is celebrating its 150th year of preventing animal cruelty and protecting animals across the state.

    The promotion will be running at the following Honeygrow Locations: Center City, Bala Cynwyd, UPenn, Temple, Radnor and King of Prussia.

