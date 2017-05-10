Police are searching for a man accused of stealing power tools from a Home Depot store in Bensalem and punching an off-duty officer.

Investigators say Joseph Diperso entered the Home Depot on Bristol Pike Saturday, grabbed a table saw and drill combo kits and then exited the store without paying. He was then confronted by an off-duty Philadelphia police officer in the parking lot, according to officials. Diperso allegedly punched the officer and then jumped onto the hood of a blue Honda Accord that was being driven by an accomplice. The vehicle fled the parking lot with Diperso on the hood, police said.

Police say Diperso was involved in previous retail thefts and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. He faces retail theft, simple assault and disorderly conduct charges.

If you have any information on Diperso’s whereabouts, please call Bensalem Police at 215-633-3719.

