This weekend will be a busy one for travel both on the ground and in the air, and TSA has bent some rules for Holiday travelers. NBC10's Matt DeLucia is at Philadelphia International Airport with more on what you’ll be allowed to bring on the plane. (Published Friday, Dec. 23, 2016)

Traveling by air for the holidays? The Philadelphia International Airport has a few tips for air travelers (via Twitter).

Some general pointers include checking your flight status with your carrier prior to getting to the airport.

They also recommend arriving at least two hours earlier than your departure time to allow yourself to park, check in, and go through security screenings.

To avoid any inconveniences at the TSA line, the Philly airport released a list of acceptable and inacceptable items.

Lastly, the aiport has tips for holiday travelers flying out of Philadelphia.

"If you're parking at the Airport, check space availability in each garage at phl.org," they suggest. "If you see something, say something, tell a police officer or call 3111 from a white courtesy phone. Safety is everyone's business."