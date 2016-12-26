Get something for Christmas or Hanukkah that you didn't want? Monday is a big day for returns and there are some tips that will help make the process easier. (Published 3 hours ago)

It's the thought that counts. But sometimes, the gift just doesn't cut it. So when looking through your Christmas and Hanukkah haul, you just may decide there are some gifts that you'll treasure, but a few that you wish you can give back.

Can you? The TODAY team has compiled eight tips to Holiday gift returns, to ensure that you get the most back when you return those unwanted gifts. So remember: Save the receipt. Keep original packaging. Be friendly to the store staff. And know which retailers (Nordstrom, Costco) are the most leniant.

