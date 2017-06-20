Hit-and-Run Driver Strikes Woman Then Drives Around Her

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a woman and then drove around her before fleeing the scene in the Olney section of Philadelphia. The incident was captured on surveillance video.

The victim was walking on Tabor Road at 13th Street back on May 26 at 8:30 a.m. when she was struck by a Buick LeSabre with a sunroof. Surveillance video shows the driver stopping in the crosswalk and then driving around the victim as she remains on the ground.

The woman suffered a broken leg and was treated at the hospital. She was later released but continues to undergo physical therapy.

Police continue to investigate the hit-and-run. If you have any information on the incident, please call Philadelphia Police.