Hiker Dies at New Jersey Park: Police

A hiker died at a New Jersey park after suffering a medical emergency, police say.

The man was hiking with another person at High Mountain Park in Wayne when he suffered the emergency, according to police.

Emergency responders attempted CPR, to no avail.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

High Mountain Park Reserve sits on nearly 1,300 acres in the Preakness Range, and features views of New York City. The rest of the range is occupied by William Paterson University, a golf course and private homes.