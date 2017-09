Two people died in a crash involving three vehicles in Highland Township, Chester County Wednesday. NBC10 obtained video of the aftermath of the crash.

Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle accident in Highland Township, Chester County Wednesday.

Three vehicles were involved in a crash on Route 10 near Friendship Church Road around 5:45 p.m. State Police told NBC10 two people died in the accident. Their identities have not yet been revealed.

Route 10 was closed for about three hours before it reopened. State Police are currently investigating the cause of the accident.