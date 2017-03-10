Numerous players brawled during a playoff game at Hatfield Ice between Central Bucks West High School and Ridley High School. One player went to the hospital.

A high school hockey game turned violent Thursday after a fight broke out on the ice, sending one player to the hospital, police said.

Numerous players brawled during a playoff game at Hatfield Ice on County Line Road about 10:20 p.m. The match was part of the Flyers Cup Class 2A quarterfinal game between Central Bucks West High School and Ridley High School.

Two Central Bucks West students reported being injured, police said.

They suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the multiple fist fights, police said.

Video from the stands posted to social media appeared to show some scuffling among the two teams' fans as well.

Police are currently investigating the melee, and are asking anyone with information to contact them at (215)855-0903. Police have not said whether any charges are expected.