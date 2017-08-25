North Penn vs. LaSalle kicks off our Game of the Week for the 2017 High School Blitz.
Published at 11:00 PM EST on Aug 25, 2017
High School Blitz '17 Game of the Week: North Penn vs. LaSalle
Link to this video
Embed this video
More videos (1 of 9)
North Penn vs. LaSalle kicks off our Game of the Week for the 2017 High School Blitz.
For complete high school football coverage, including game highlights, Bands of the Week and voting for the High School Blitz Game of the Week, check out our NBC10 High School Blitz special section!