Heavy Rain, Strong Winds, Possible Flooding to Hit Area

Heavy rain, strong winds and possible flooding are set to hit our region Sunday into Monday. NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Erika Martin has the details. (Published 28 minutes ago)

Heavy rain, strong winds and possible flooding are set to hit our region Sunday and continue into the week.

A strong storm system now impacting the south with an outbreak of severe weather and tornadoes in that region will approach our area from the southwest to the northeast overnight into Sunday morning bringing in rain.

The bulk of the rain with the first round will be focused on the coastal counties, with some embedded moderate precipitation. The warm front associated with the initial batch of rain will quickly move up and out of the region in the early morning. There will be a break in the action during the late morning and midday Sunday, before a much larger and substantial area works its way over the Appalachians and into the mid-Atlantic region.

The movement and intensification of the low pressure associated with the second round, currently moving through the area known as the ArkLaTex, combined with a strong high pressure system nosing down over southeast Canada will create a strong pressure gradient, resulting in increasing northeasterly, then easterly winds. This presents a significant concern as wind speeds ramp up during Sunday evening and continue overnight into Monday.

The winds will reach between 40 mph and 50 mph, with gusts potentially reaching 60 mph or more for a large portion of the viewing area, and won't diminish until late Monday into Tuesday morning, when a developing coastal low pulls out to the northeast and out to sea. There is the potential for several hours of moderate to at times heavy rain, leading to possible flooding issues, even away from the coastal high tide cycles. The wind may also produce damage and power outages given the saturated ground conditions.