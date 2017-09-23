Hazardous materials emergency personnel have responded to an incident at a research facility in Wilmington, Delaware, at the DuPont research facility.

The cause of the incident, which occurred Saturday morning, remained unknown at noon. It occurred at the DuPont Experimental Station on Powder Mill Road. The station is part of a 150-acre campus.

The location is the birthplace of hundreds of scientific breakthroughs since its creation in 1903, including Neoprene, Nylon and Tevlar.

DuPont was founded prior to the Civil War and became one of the nation's largest gun powder mills in the mid-19th century.

Check back for more details as they become known.