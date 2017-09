An investigation is underway after a thief stole a girl's handicap-accessible van in Havertown Monday night.

A friend of the girl's family told NBC10 the van was stolen from their driveway on West Chester Pike. It contains medical supplies that the girl needs.

The vehicle is described as a dark grey 2015 Toyota Sienna. The license plate number is KGV-3482.

If you have any information on the theft, please call Haverford Township Police.