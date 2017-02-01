A crash Tuesday night injured three people and left a car overturned in a parking lot along a busy Montgomery County road.

A 2010 Ford Fusion and a Honda Accord collided around 7 p.m. along Bethlehem Pike (Route 309) and Line Lexington Road in Hatfield, Pennsylvania, said Hatfield police.

The wreck left the Fusion with heavy front-end damage and left the Accord upside down in a nearby parking lot, said investigators.

Medics rushed the Ford Fusion driver to Abington Memorial Hospital by ambulance and the passenger of the Accord to Abington by medivac. Medics took the Accord driver to Lehigh Valley Hospital by ambulance, said police.

Police didn’t immediately identify the crash victim and didn’t reveal exact conditions.

Crews investigated the crash for hours as investigators attempted to figure out what caused the wreck.

Police asked anyone with information concerning this crash to call Cpl. Michael Sloan at 215-855-0903, ext. 245, or Sgt. Jeffrey Boyd at 215-855-0903, ext. 241.