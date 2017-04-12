Jason William Beck faces a slew of charges after an attack in a Hatfield home.

A man hid in the closet of a suburban Philadelphia home and later emerged and attacked his estranged wife and her boyfriend, police in Montgomery County said.

Hatfield Township police Wednesday announced 22 charges including aggravated assault, burglary, trespass and terroristic threats against Jason William Beck, 36, of Norristown.

Authorities allege that he broke into a home late Monday night, hid in a master bedroom closet, waited until the two victims returned and went to bed, and then emerged and sprayed mace, stabbed and beat one with a baseball bat and also assaulted his estranged lover. Both were treated at a hospital. Three children who were home at the time weren't harmed.

Beck surrendered to officers outside the home, telling responding officers he was the guy they were looking for, police said.

Court documents indicated that Beck requested representation by the Montgomery County public defender's office, which said no attorney had yet been assigned. He remained jailed Wednesday, unable to post $500,000 bail, court records said.

