Officials at a Philadelphia Catholic High School are investigating after hateful messages were found in the bathroom.

A student at Little Flower Catholic High School for Girls sent NBC10 photos of the messages which read, “Whites Rule America” and “I love Hitler!”

Officials at the school say they immediately closed the bathroom until the messages were removed by maintenance. The photos were later shared on social media however.

Officials sent a letter to parents informing them an internal school investigation was underway and that disciplinary action would be taken against the people responsible. Officials also say they will have an open dialogue with students about what happened.

“That type of behavior is not acceptable in our school community under any circumstance,” a spokesperson for the school wrote to parents. “Little Flower takes pride in its long history of being a welcoming and diverse community which empowers young women to recognize and develop their God-given potential.”

“We feel it is important to keep our school community informed of issues directly affecting our students. Please know that the safety and well-being of your daughters is our top priority here at Little Flower.”

