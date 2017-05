A school bus crashed up onto a curb near a South Jersey middle school Monday morning

The bus left the roadway along N Liberty Street in Hammonton, New Jersey around 7 a.m.

The bus driver and two adult aides on board at the time suffered minor injuries, the Hammonton Public Schools Transportation Department said.

The bus was on its way to the first pickups of the day and had no children on board, said the transportation department.

No word yet on what caused the wreck.