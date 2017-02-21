School Bus, Student's Car Collide Near South Jersey High School | NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

School Bus, Student's Car Collide Near South Jersey High School

Student on board bus as it crashes near Hammonton High School

By Dan Stamm

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    SkyForce10

    A school bus and car collided in South Jersey Tuesday morning.

    There were students on board the bus when it crashed with a car driven by a student along Old Forks Road near the White Horse Pike (U.S. Route 30) in Hammonton -- near Hammonton High School -- around 7:15 a.m., Hammonton police said.

    No children on the bus were hut, police said. It wasn't clear if the driver was hurt.

    As SkyForce10 hovered overhead around 8 a.m., there were no obvious signs of the collision on school property.

    Published 2 hours ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices