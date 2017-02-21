A school bus and car collided in South Jersey Tuesday morning.

There were students on board the bus when it crashed with a car driven by a student along Old Forks Road near the White Horse Pike (U.S. Route 30) in Hammonton -- near Hammonton High School -- around 7:15 a.m., Hammonton police said.

No children on the bus were hut, police said. It wasn't clear if the driver was hurt.

As SkyForce10 hovered overhead around 8 a.m., there were no obvious signs of the collision on school property.