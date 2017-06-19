Off-Duty Officer Dies in Crash in Hamilton Township

An off-duty police officer died from his injuries following a crash in Hamilton Township, New Jersey.

Investigators say the off-duty officer was driving an SUV on Nottingham Way in Hamilton around 4 p.m. Monday when he struck the back of a van. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the van was not seriously injured.

Officials have not yet revealed the officer’s identity.

The deadly crash comes three days after another off-duty officer was killed in a highway crash that left his wife and three children injured in Woolwich Township.



This story is developing. Check back for updates.

