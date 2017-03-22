Wednesday was an exciting day for Philadelphia High School for the Creative and Performing Arts (CAPA) students, who rehearsed with a Broadway star.

Sydney James Harcourt, an understudy for Aaron Burr in the hit Broadway Show “Hamilton” helped 22 high school students rehearse for an Opening Gala scheduled to take place on April 8. Rehearsals took place Wednesday afternoon at CAPA Choir Room 901 S Broad St. Harcourt. The rehearsals were for four songs from “Hamilton," “The Room Where it Happens," “History Has its Eyes on You," “Wait For It," and "The Story of Tonight."

[295904461,C]

Students will perform with the Broadway actor at the Museum of the American Revolution’s Opening Gala on April 8. Harcourt will also perform at the Museum’s grand opening ceremony on April 19. The students participating in the Museum performances are members of the CAPA concert choir, and decided to take part in the opportunity on their spring break.

Sydney Harcourt alongside CAPA Principal Joanne Beaver, President and CEO of the Museum of the American Revolution Michael Quinn were all present for the rehearsal. They were joined by CAPA students and "Hamilton" fans Marissa Garcia, Desi Flowers, and Zami Buggs.