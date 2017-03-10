The music of Philadelphia will be front and center at the first annual Hoagie Nation Festival in Penn's Landing this May.

Live Nation announced the festival – headlined by local Rock-and-Roll Hall of Famers (Daryl) Hall & (John) Oates – Friday by sharing a poster featuring Philly founding father Ben Franklin holding a hoagie.

Dubbed "a celebration of everything Philly," the festival will also feature fellow Philly artists including G. Love & The Special Sauce, Vivian Green, Marah and Son Little as well as performances by non-Philly artists like Kandace Springs, Allen Stone and 80s superstars Tears for Fears.

The event will take place May 27 at the Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing.

Hall & Oates are ready for the homecoming headlining gig.

"Hoagie Nation is a wonderful and colorful place where the citizens are united by a love of cold meat and Amoroso's rolls," Hall said. "P.S. they ALL got soul!"

"Philly is famous for a lot of things, but the highlights just might be the amazing music and of course the hoagie," Oates said. "Well we are going to put it all together for you on May 27th."

Count Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney as one of the supporters of the inaugural festival.

"Daryl and John hold a special place in the hearts of Philadelphia music fans," Kenney said. "We are extremely excited that they are launching their first-ever curated festival back where it all began, right here in Philadelphia."

No word yet what type of hoagies will be available at the festival.

General public tickets at $89.95 each plus fees go on sale March 17 at noon.