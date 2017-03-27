100-year-old Bill Hansen decided to go back to work for his birthday on Monday. NBC10’s Erin Coleman has the details on the Haddon Township man who wanted to celebrate his birthday with his former co-workers.

Not many people have the chance to celebrate their 100th birthday. Bill Hansen of Haddon Township, New Jersey decided to use the special opportunity to do something he’s wanted to do for about three years now: go back to his old job.

“I hate being retired,” Hansen said.

Hansen, a retired permit coordinator, was greeted with a standing ovation and a birthday cake when he visited his former job at Hutchinson Plumbing, Heating and Cooling in Cherry Hill, New Jersey Monday. But the celebration was short-lived. Hansen was there to work.

Hansen had asked the company’s CEO Fred Hutchinson if he could return for his birthday. Hutchinson granted his wish and gave Hansen a full day’s workload and even drew up a one-day contract.

“He took off about 15 minutes after we signed that agreement to get to work,” Hutchinson said.

Hansen went from one job to the next as former co-workers wished him a happy birthday throughout the day.

“Fred has to pay me one dollar for today,” Hansen said.

Hansen retired three years ago at the age of 97 but not before training his replacement, Carl Canfield.

“I can only hope that I can aspire to be half the man that that gentleman is,” Canfield said.

Prior to his 32 years at Hutchinson, Hansen spent nearly 40 years working for other companies, including Exxon.

“I never had a job where I didn’t want to go to work in the morning,” Hansen said. “I was blessed.”

Besides his love of work, Hansen credits his wife and family for his happiness. He also said they’re part of his latest goal.

“To live to see my youngest granddaughter graduate,” Hansen said. “That’ll be in 2024.”