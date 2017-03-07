An unlicensed Philadelphia cabdriver was recovering Tuesday morning after being pistol-whipped and shot Monday night. NBC10’s Pamela Osborne has the details about the violent attempted robbery by two passengers.

Two armed robbers pistol-whipped and shot an unlicensed cabdriver in West Philadelphia overnight.

The 55-year-old driver doesn’t work for Uber or Lyft but does use his black Cadillac sedan to offer rides in the area, Philadelphia Police said. Monday night around 11:40 he picked up two men at 52nd and Market streets – one of the men jumping into the front seat, the other in the back.

"As they get into the car, the male in the front seat starts striking him with a handgun and (the driver) starts trying to fight that male off," police Lt. John Walker said.

As the struggle ensued in the front seat, the guy in the back seat fires a shot through the driver's seat.

"(The shot) goes into his back and out of his chest area," Walker said.

Responding officers rushed the driver to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where doctors listed him in stable condition, Walker said.

Philadelphia Police spoke as they waited for a search warrant to scour the Cadillac – an American flag air freshener hanging from the rear view mirror – for clues.

Investigators didn’t immediately have good descriptions of the gunmen who fled the scene.

"(The suspects) never even announced where they were going," Walker said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia Police.