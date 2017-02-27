HVAC Worker Falls After Being Shocked Inside Building

A man is in the hospital after he was shocked while working on the HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning) System of a building in Wilmington, Delaware Monday, causing him to fall and hit his head.

Officials say an employee inside a building on 1201 North Orange Street shortly after 3 p.m. heard a strange noise on the ninth floor and went to investigate. The employee then found an unresponsive HVAC worker who was convulsing while hanging from a ladder in the ceiling area. As the employee went to help him, the ladder tipped over and the HVAC worker fell, striking his head on the floor.

The victim was briefly unconscious and had signs of electrical burns on his arms. He was taken to Christiana Hospital. Officials have not yet revealed his condition.

Firefighters isolated the HVAC unit the victim had been working on. They are securing the power of the unit until it can be inspected.