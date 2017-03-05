Gunman Kills Man, Injures Teen Sitting Inside Car

A gunman killed a man and critically injured a teen boy as they sat inside a vehicle in the Eastwick section of Philadelphia Sunday afternoon.

The man, who is in his 20s, and a 14-year-old boy were sitting inside a car on 8100 Lyons Avenue at 2:24 p.m. when the gunman opened fire. The teen was shot once in the left side of his face while the man was shot twice underneath his left arm.

The man was taken to Presbyterian Hospital where he died from his injuries at 2:59 p.m. The teen was taken to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia where he is currently in critical condition.

No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered. Police continue to investigate.