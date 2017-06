A gunman shot and killed a man and woman inside a car in Philadelphia late Sunday afternoon.

A 23-year-old man and 21-year-old woman were both found unresponsive inside a vehicle on the 1000 block of Sydney Street at 4:42 p.m. Both victims were suffering gunshot wounds to the head and were pronounced dead at the scene at 5 p.m.

Police have not yet released the identity of the victims. No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.