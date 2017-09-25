Police are searching for a man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend's mother in Montgomery County. NBC10's Randy Gyllenhaal has details.

What to Know Greg Feldman, 30, remains a fugitive after investigators say he shot a Limerick mother Friday.

Feldman was last seen driving a black 2016 Mazda sedan with Pennsylvania license plate KFC-4605.

The suspect had previously dated the 48-year-old victim's daughter.

Armed and dangerous: That's how authorities describe the man wanted for shooting a mother who answered the door at his ex-girlfriend's house.

The Montgomery County District Attorney hopes a wanted poster announcing a $1,000 reward helps lead investigators to Greg Feldman. The Harleysville man is wanted for shooting Amy Hermann at her Limerick home so that the 48-year-old's daughter could feel Feldman's "pain."

Have you seen Greg Feldman?

Photo credit: Montgomery County District Attorney's Office

Amy Hermann, 48, told detectives she was speaking with her daughter, Rebecca, when Feldman came to the door of their home along Long Meadow Road around noon Friday, according to court documents.

He asked to see Rebecca and when the mother refused, Feldman said "I have something for Becca" before allegedly pulling out a long-barreled handgun and firing two shots, authorities said.

Bullets struck Amy Hermann in the chest and neck. She told detectives Feldman tried to fire additional shots, but the gun jammed, the court documents said. He then dropped his bag, grabbed the victim's cell phone and left.

The mother was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was able to speak with detectives about what happened. She is recovering and is expected to survive, investigators said.

The gunman fled the area immediately after and remained on the run Monday. Feldman could be operating a 216 black Mazda sedan with license plate KFC 4605, investigators said.



Rebecca Hermann told police she spoke to Feldman in a call to her mother's phone after the shooting.

Feldman allegedly told her "I wanted you to feel my pain," according to the criminal complaint.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said Feldman is believed to be armed and is dangerous as he remains on the run. He has red hair and a light complexion.

Officials are asking the public to keep their eyes peeled for him. They caution, however, not to confront him, but to immediately call 911. Tips on his whereabouts can also be called into Montgomery County detectives, 610-278-3368 and Limerick Township police, 610-495-7909.

While a fugitive on the run, Feldman was already hit with 11 charges including attempted murder, aggravated assault, robbery and burglary.