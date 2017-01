Firefighters are battling a large fire at the Dan Schantz Farm and Greenhouse in Zionsville, Pennsylvania. No injuries have been reported. (Published 20 minutes ago)

Firefighters are battling a fire at a Lehigh Valley greenhouse.

The three-alarm fire started shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Dan Schantz Farm and Greenhouse on the 8000 block of Spinnerstown Road in Zionsville, Pennsylvania. So far no injuries have been reported.

Firefighters Battle Fire at Greenhouse in Zionsville