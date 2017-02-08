One day after asking lawmakers to help fill a $3 billion projected deficit, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf will unveil key job creation and economic development initiatives in his budget.

He will be joined by Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Dennis Davin at the Carpenters Joint Apprenticeship Committee of Allentown. The news conference will stream live on NBC10.com at 2:30 p.m.

During Wednesday’s address, Wolf will highlight a new manufacturing program, small business development and an apprenticeship program, a spokesperson said. The latter will be funded by so-called clawbacks, a type of financial penalty levied against economic development programs that don’t fulfill their stated purpose.

Wolf will also continue to outline how this budget provides a different path forward for Pennsylvania.

On Tuesday, the Democratic governor proposed taxing Marcellus Shale natural gas production and charging local governments that rely solely on state police for law enforcement. Also, he proposed leasing the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg in hopes of a $200 million payment.

"Our commonwealth has been operating with a structural deficit for a long time," Wolf said during a 22-minute address Tuesday. "That means Harrisburg has been living beyond its means. Households can't do that, and neither can we."