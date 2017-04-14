Opioid and heroin abuse is an epidemic Pennsylvania struggles to overcome every day. In 2015, more than 3,300 people in Pennsylvania died as a result of an overdose, on average 10 people per day.

Governor Tom Wolf signed legislation in 2016 limiting emergency room doctors to a seven-day limit on any opioid prescription. In order to manage and control how many people are using prescription drugs, the legislation also requires prescribers to check a drug database everytime doctors prescribe opioids.

[PHI] Wolf Pledges Opioid Addiction Funding

Gov. Tom Wolf called drug overdoses in Pennsylvania a plague during a stop Wednesday in Montgomery County. He said 3,300 people died in the state during 2015 from overdoses and he expects that number to go up in 2016. Here's some of his plan. (Published Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016)

“I chose to fight the opioid crisis head on,” Wolf said.

The plan of action his administration has developed in response to the opioid crisis includes:

Holding 91 opioid roundtable discussions

Development of 45 treatment centers for those battling addiction

Working to limit opioid prescriptions to minors

Improving education for opioid prescribers

Strengthening the prescription drug monitoring program

Limiting opioid prescriptions to emergency room patients

Expanding drop-off locations for unwanted prescription drugs

Wolf notes that his concern about drug use in the state extends beyond opioids. He's been reluctant to pass a recreational marijuana bill, he says, because, “I don’t think Pennsylvania is ready for it.”

During his tenure, however, medical marijuana has been legalized in the commonwealth.