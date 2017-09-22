Gottahava Wawa...Delivered: Get Hoagies Delivered to Your Door - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Gottahava Wawa...Delivered: Get Hoagies Delivered to Your Door

The service has been rolled out to four stores so far, but Wawa has plans to expand it to more in the future

By Vince Lattanzio

    Wawa

    You can now get a Shorti, iced tea and chips delivered right to your front door thanks to a new delivery service launched by Wawa this week.

    The Delaware County-based convenience chain teamed up with GrubHub to offer online ordering and delivery.

    Four stores — two in Philadelphia and two in the suburbs — are currently offering the service:

    • Academy and Grant
    • 21st and Hamilton
    • Ardmore
    • Bethlehem

    More stores will be added in the future, according to Wawa's website.


    Most Wawa made-to-order staples are on the online menu including breakfast foods, hoagies, teas, coffees, smoothies as well as snacks like chips.

    Orders must total $10 or more and there's a $1.99 delivery fee. You can order by going to WawaDelivery.com or directly through GrubHub.

    Wawa joins another fast food chain in the delivery game: McDonald's. The Golden Arches and Uber Eats launched delivery in Philadelphia in June.

