2 Hurt After Small Plane Crashes on Pa. Golf Course

A small plane crashed in a Montgomery County golf course Sunday. On the same day, a small aircraft crashed in Bayonne, NJ near New York City. The pilot is still recovering.

Two people suffered minor injuries after a small plane crashed on a golf course on the border of Montgomery and Berks counties Sunday.

The small plane crashed and broke in half at the Butter Valley Golf Port in Upper Hanover, Pennsylvania around 3 p.m. Two people inside the plane suffered minor injuries and were taken to the Lehigh Valley Medical Center for an evaluation.

Butter Valley is both a golf course and a public landing strip for private Cessna Single engine style planes. The small aircrafts normally land and takeoff while people play golf on the course.

The FAA is currently investigating the incident.