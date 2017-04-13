Goldey-Beacom College is under fire after an ad criticizing music majors was sent to prospective students.

The promotional mailing sent to high schoolers was an advertisement for the college’s new Pep Band.

“Heading off to college to major in music? Well, good luck with that. Want a college degree that leads to a real job?" asked the Goldey-Beacom brochure.

The ad did not win over parents, prospective students or musicians.

The Goldey-Beacom Facebook page has been hammered with angry comments about the college discouraging students from pursing careers in the arts.

"The Fine Arts are what makes us human, and if your institution thought it was okay to imply anyone who has pursued a degree in them you certainly cannot claim to be a place of higher learning!" one Facebook user stated.

Another user said, "The recent mail out belittling Music Education and music in general was horribly offensive and completely insensitive to your target audience! I am completely appalled that you could even think to promote such an insulting message to young people!"

In response, the college released a statement on their Facebook page : “The message lacked good taste and respect for the fine arts in general, and music in particular. This communication was not fully vetted and approved prior to mailing, and certainly does not reflect our core values as an institution.”