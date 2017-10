At least two people were killed in a crash in Gloucester Township, New Jersey Sunday.

Two vehicles collided on Sicklerville Road and Dunlin Way around 5 p.m. At least two people died in the crash while at least two other people were injured and taken to the hospital.

Police have not yet released the identities of the victims or the cause of the accident. They continue to investigate.

Sicklerville Road is currently closed at the scene of the crash.