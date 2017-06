A water main break caused traffic troubles along a Montgomery County road Wednesday morning.

The break caused crews to close busy Mt. Carmel Avenue between Houston and Tyson avenues in Glenside, Pennsylvania overnight.

SEPTA tracks go past nearby but there was only minimal impact and no trains were canceled.

No word yet on when the road will reopen or what caused the break.

Glenside Avenue can be used as an alternate route.